Bull that led police chase after slaughterhouse escape dies

NEW YORK (AP) -

A bull that escaped from a slaughterhouse and led police on a wild chase through New York City streets has died.

Police corralled the bull in a backyard Tuesday after a two-hour chase that continued even after the bull's hide was studded with tranquilizer darts.

A spokeswoman for Animal Care Centers of New York City says the bull died en route to one of the agency's facilities.

Footage airing on WABC-TV showed the black bull trotting through a residential neighborhood.

The nimble bovine eluded attempts to box it in between police vehicles by squeezing through narrow openings.

There were no reports of the bull causing any injuries during the chase, though it ripped the door off a car.

Some outlets originally reported a cow on the loose.

