Wacky spring-like weather continues as more snow looms

By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) - Warm temperatures and a clear blue sky made for a spring-like scene in Wisconsin Rapids on Tuesday.

People walked and biked through the downtown area and along the riverfront, taking in the sunshine.

"You never know what you are going to get from one day to the next, what the weather is going to be like," Jake Moon said. "Yep, yep it is beautiful today."

The February thaw might be short-lived as our the StormTrack 9 meteorologists are calling for snow - perhaps up to 10 inches in places by late week.
 

"That's Wisconsin. We are leaving for Arizona in a few days so it can snow all it wants," Steve Phillips said.

