PLOVER (WAOW) - Our Portage County Petsaver for Tuesday is Lady, featured for the second time as shelter workers seek to find her a loving home.

Volunteers say she gets along with just about anyone, but she needs to be an only child as she does not get along with other dogs or cats.

She is 8-years old, current on her shots and spayed.

Her adoption fee is $50.

For more information call 715-344-6012 or go to www. hspcwi.org