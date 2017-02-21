Voter turnout low for state superintendent race - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Voter turnout low for state superintendent race

Posted:

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Election workers in Wausau were far from busy Tuesday compared with the presidential primary a year ago as only a three-candidate race for two state superintendent of public instruction nominations had to be decided.

A polling place in southeast Wausau predicted about 500 voters would show up. No local races were on the ballot.

Officials advised it's always important to vote, no matter the race.

"Local elections are really where people really run into government more often and so local is where people should be voting," said chief poll inspector Peter Rotter for District I and 2. "It's important for everyone, certainly for parents, because they have got students, they have got children who are in the schools or who are about to be in schools."

Polls close at 8 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.