Voter turnout low for state superintendent race

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Election workers in Wausau were far from busy Tuesday compared with the presidential primary a year ago as only a three-candidate race for two state superintendent of public instruction nominations had to be decided.

A polling place in southeast Wausau predicted about 500 voters would show up. No local races were on the ballot.

Officials advised it's always important to vote, no matter the race.

"Local elections are really where people really run into government more often and so local is where people should be voting," said chief poll inspector Peter Rotter for District I and 2. "It's important for everyone, certainly for parents, because they have got students, they have got children who are in the schools or who are about to be in schools."

Polls close at 8 p.m.