Pittsville area homes damaged by early winter floods

Nearly a dozen homes alongside Highway 80 near Pittsville were flooded Tuesday after a heavy rainfall overnight.

According to Pittsville Fire Chief Jerry Minor, the Yellow River rose quickly giving nearby homeowners little warning.

“We've been in the middle of a remodel in the basement,” said Tanya Stelzer. “I just started crying because it's all the hard work.

Stelzer's son's home is backs up to the river. On Tuesday morning, the basement was flooded with nearly 3 feet of water. She said the area is prone to flooding, but was surprised it happened so early in the year.

“It was not expected this time of year and it just happened extremely fast,” she said. “Everyone was standing outside their houses, it was sad.”

Chief Minor also is surprised by the timing of the winter flood.

“I don't remember doing this until April, this is almost unheard of,” he said.

Minor said ice jams are what caused the serious flooding.

“Ice jams just to the south,” he said. “Which causes all of the water to the north to pile up.”

It's something he hasn't seen in many years.

“We have flooding in homes we haven't seen in 20-plus years.” Minor said.

He said it generally takes the Yellow River around 24 hours to crest.