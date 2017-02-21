Woman found passed out in car with granddaughter, 4

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WISN)-- A Milwaukee woman was discovered passed out behind the wheel of her car in Waukesha with her 4-year-old granddaughter in the back seat, police said.

Waukesha police said when they found 41-year-old Kelly Smith at Rolling Ridge Drive and Meadowbrook Road on Saturday, she told them she was having car trouble.

When officers searched her car, they found more than 5 grams of marijuana.

Smith is in jail charged with marijuana possession, operating while under the influence and bail-jumping.