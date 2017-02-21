Holtz, Evers in runoff for state schools chief

Former Beloit superintendent and 1999 principal of the year Lowell Holtz has advanced in the race for state superintendent.

Holtz joined incumbent Tony Evers in emerging from Tuesday's primary based on unofficial results. They will face each other in the April 4 general election.

The race is officially nonpartisan but Holtz has been running as the more conservative alternative to Evers. Holtz is backed by numerous conservative groups and about two dozen Republican state lawmakers.

Holtz supports expanding school choice programs. Evers does not favor expanding the programs. His support comes from Democrats, teachers unions and other public school advocates.

Evers and Holtz defeated former Dodgeville administrator John Humphries to advance.