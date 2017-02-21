Tuesday Sports Report: Wausau West, SPASH to meet in hockey sect - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday Sports Report: Wausau West, SPASH to meet in hockey sectional final

Posted:
By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
BOYS HOCKEY - Sectional Semifinals
   Stevens Point 9, D.C. Everest 1
   Wausau West 8, Northland Pines 0
GIRLS HOCKEY - Sectional Semifinals
   Central Wisconsin 8, Northland Pines 0
   Fox Cities 2, Point-Rapids 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL - Regional Quarterfinals
Division 2 
   Mosinee 50, Waupaca 43
   Rhinelander 53, Antigo 45
   Shawano Comm. 79, Wausau East 73
Division 4 
   Abbotsford 67, Chequamegon 18
   Bonduel 69, Laona-Wabeno 27
   Colby 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 34
   Crivitz 57, Spencer 51
   Edgar 65, Menominee Indian 40
   Gibraltar 50, Pacelli 49, 2OT
   Manawa 53, Roncalli 47
   St. Mary Catholic 42, Iola-Scandinavia 34
   Stratford 50, Coleman 25
Division 5
   Owen-Withee 69, Turtle Lake 39
   Almond-Bancroft 40, Port Edwards 37
   Assumption 61, Tigerton 49
   Columbus Catholic 57, Marion 23
   Elcho 64, St. Thomas Aquinas/Lena 31
   Gresham Community 55, Phelps 43
   Loyal 77, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 29
   Newman Catholic 70, Greenwood 59
   Rosholt 62, Bowler 54
   Three Lakes 72, Goodman/Pembine 33
   Tri-County 58, Pittsville 24
   Wild Rose 48, Northland Lutheran 36

