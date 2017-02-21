Nationwide acts of anti-Semitism cause concerns in central Wisconsin

Bomb threats at Jewish community centers across the country are causing concerns right here in central Wisconsin.

"It's horrifying and it's surprising," said Rabbi Dan Danson at the Mt. Sinai Congregation.

There were 11 bomb threats at Jewish community centers on Monday and there have been more than 60 already this year.

"The numbers are substantial," said Rabbi Danson. "I think the real concern is that it's clearly so organized, these are coming in waves."

Gravestones were desecrated in Missouri and a synagogue vandalized in Chicago. Even in Milwaukee a Jewish community center had two bomb threats in the last month.

Rabbi Danson said it feels like a safe place to be Jewish in central Wisconsin. While the Jewish community here may be considered small, Rabbi Danson said the uptick in acts of anti-Semitism is concerning.

"Even if it turns out to be a hoax, a false threat, the idea of it is terrible," said Rabbi Danson. "Security is always a concern, it's an actively discussed issue in synagogue life. We talk about the measures to keep our place secure because of the history of what's happened to Jews."

Tuesday, President Trump finally spoke out about the rash of threats plaguing Jewish community centers.

"The anti-Semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible," said President Trump. "A very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil."

While Rabbi Danson can't explain why the wave of acts of anti-Semitism are happening, he hopes something gets done.

"It's a disappointment to see it continuing, hope and pray that people will find out who's doing this and it'll be brought to a stop," said Rabbi Danson.

The FBI is investigating the threats.