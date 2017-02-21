Townline Road construction a few years away

Wausau officials met with the public Tuesday night to discuss the upcoming Townline Road construction project.

A final design for the intersection of Townline Road and Curling Way has been developed while an upgraded utility system is in developmental stages.

Officials said the project is on schedule, but a long process remains for developers and residents.

"The next step for us would be to take the plans far enough along to determine right of way needs," said Wausau City Engineer Sean Gehin. "Then hire a real estate company to help us with the right of way acquisition."

The project was initiated in 2014 in order to meet national requirements. Construction is slated to start in May of 2019 and end in October of that year.

According to a documents provided by the city, thousands of cars use the road each day. As of 2013 the road handled a maximum of 7,500 vehicles daily; that is expected to increase to 8,600 vehicles per day by they year 2038.

The original pavement and water main were constructed in the 1960s while the sanitary and storm sewers are from the late 1930's and early 1940s.