Pointers women ready to pull off another WIAC tournament run

One more regular season win would have clinched the UW-Stevens Point women's basketball team a first round bye in this week's WIAC Tournament.

Instead, the Pointers will have to settle for the No. 3 seed, which means they'll have to play an extra game and go on the road if they want to win the championship.

Fortunately for Point, they've been here before. In fact, UWSP is the only program to have ever won the WIAC women's tournament as the No. 3 seed - they did it in 2008 and in 2013.

Head coach Shirley Egner knows how to get her team ready for a situation like this.

"There's always a positive and a negative," Egner said Tuesday in an interview with Newsline 9's Derek Wattay. "It would've been nice to have a couple days off to rest of our kids, but this way...hopefully we gain some momentum."

The Pointers will host No. 6 seed UW-River Falls on Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the WIAC quarterfinals. If they win, they'll go on the road to Whitewater - a team they beat on the road just two weeks ago.

"I like our path," Egner said. "I like River Falls coming in here tomorrow night. And I like going down to Whitewater on Friday, and we'll see what happens on the other side of the bracket come Sunday afternoon."

UW Oshkosh is the No. 1 seed in the tournament. To see the full bracket, click here.

