'Refugees Welcome' banner unfurled at Statue of Liberty - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

'Refugees Welcome' banner unfurled at Statue of Liberty

Posted:

NEW YORK (AP) -- The National Park Service is trying to figure out who unfurled a giant banner at the Statue of Liberty saying "Refugees Welcome."

Park Service spokesman Jerry Willis says the 3-by-20-foot banner was hung from the public observation deck at the top of the statue's pedestal Tuesday afternoon. The banner was taken down more than an hour later.

Willis says regulations prohibit anything fixed to the statue.

The stunt happened the day the Department of Homeland Security announced expanded immigration enforcement policies.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.