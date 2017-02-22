Turnout hits 8 percent in Wisconsin superintendent race

Turnout in the primary for Wisconsin state superintendent exceeded the average of recent similar elections.

Turnout in Tuesday's primary hit 8 percent, based on unofficial results with 99 percent of precincts reporting. The average turnout in the prior three primaries for state superintendent was 5.9 percent.

Incumbent Superintendent Tony Evers easily advanced to the April 4 general election with nearly 70 percent of the vote. That was more than each of his two opponents combined. Former Beloit Superintendent Lowell Holtz came in second with 23 percent of the vote. He will face Evers in April.

Former Dodgeville administrator John Humphries came in a distant third place with about 7 percent of the vote.

Nearly 359,000 people voted in the primary out of about 4.4 million people of voting age.