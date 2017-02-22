Man who prosecuted Avery, Dassey setting record straight about 'Making a Murderer' Ken Kratz releases book

The Netflix series "Making a Murderer" convinced a half-million people to question the convictions of high-profile killers Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey.

The man who prosecuted them said people were lied to.

Ken Kratz said "Making a Murderer" made him the most hated man in America. Fourteen months after its release, Kratz is releasing his rebuttal, a book called "What 'Making a Murderer' Gets Wrong."

"I think people really, really should be angry about this case but not at the cops and not at the prosecutor but at the filmmakers. They demonstrated a willingness to misrepresent what actually happened," Kratz said.

Kratz prosecuted Avery and Dassey for the 2005 murder of freelance photographer Teresa Halbach.

"Making a Murderer" focused on Avery's defense that Manitowoc County officers planted Avery's DNA in her car and her key in his house.

"Do you have any regrets about not really creating a wall between Manitowoc County and the investigation? Did that create this opportunity for the frame-up defense?" WISN 12 News investigative reporter Colleen Henry asked Kratz.

"In retrospect, I certainly wish different officers than the Manitowoc officers would have found the key, but that's not the way it went," Kratz said.

The producers of "Making a Murderer" have countered Kratz's criticism by saying he declined to participate in their project.

"I knew that they weren't going to give me a fair shake, and so I chose not to participate in 'Making a Murderer' volume one," Kratz said.

Kratz said his book details the evidence that convinced juries to convict both Avery and Dassey.

"Although the Dassey case I think is far from being over, I think the Steven Avery case is very, very uphill for him to get any kind of a new trial," Kratz said.

Kratz's book hit the stores Tuesday. Next week, Jerry Buting, one of Avery's lawyers, will release his book, "Illusion of Justice: Inside Making a Murder and America’s Broken System"

A second season of "Making a Murderer" is expected by the end of this year.