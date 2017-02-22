One western Wisconsin golf course is already open

Out of their 20 years in business, Trempealeau Mountain Golf Club has never opened this early.

The early Spring warmth has golf enthusiasts shaking off their cabin fever to hit up the links.

Kendra Pradovic, manager at Trempealeau Mountain Golf Club, said she's never seen anything like this before. Kendra says, "This is very unusual. I've heard about a late January opening for a couple of days. I think that's been 10 years ago. I've been here for eight years now and I've never opened this early. The earliest has been March 6th and that was five years ago."

Trempealeau Mountain began taking tee times shortly after they opened Tuesday morning. Record high temperatures on Wednesday will have the tee time reservation list filling up fast. Kendra added, "It's starting to fill in. It's only been out for the couple hours that we've been open, but calls are definitely coming in. We're definitely taking tee times and requesting that people make them just to keep things a little more organized."

There were several golfers taking their first swings of the season including avid golfer, Tim Lewellyn from Alma. He has no complaints for Mother Nature and her surprising ways. Tim says, "It feels like April to me, so this is great. I know it's not going to last, but got to take advantage of it while I can."

If you wanted to golf on Tuesday you had to walk the course. However, Wednesday, Trempealeau Mountain will be allowing carts on the course.

Cooler temperatures and possibly some snow arrive late this week. That won't deter Trempealeau Mountain Golf Club from waiting until the next warm spell, or until Spring has finally sprung to resume play.