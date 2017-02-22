Wet weather causing problems in people's basements

If the extreme melting has left a mess in your basement, be warned: the worst could still be coming.



Birna Nieman, the owner of DryX Cleaning and Restoration, told News 18 he has received plenty of calls from people with flooded basements. He said he expects even more calls as the ground thaws.



He said in order to keep your basement from flooding, you should check your gutters to make sure they are not clogged with leaves from the fall, and if you have a sump pump make sure it is working correctly.



If you already have flooding, you should first try to find the cause, then get all the furniture out. Be warned though, wet carpet might not be your biggest concern.



"The most important thing is timing," Nieman said. "Timing is everything when it comes to water damage. One of the most important things is drying the structure out. If behind the wall is not dry, or is too wet, you could have some unwanted microbial growth starting, and you know we don't want that."



He said it is difficult for the average person to tell if there is structural damage, so it is best to contact a professional to come in and investigate for you.