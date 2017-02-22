Portage Co. Crime Stoppers: Burglar smashes through bar door

TOWN OF CARSON (WAOW) - Portage County investigators need tips to solve a break-in at Dewendy's Pub last Thursday.

The Town of Carson tavern was broken into about 4:45 a.m., Sheriff Mike Lukas said. "They tried to pry their way in the back door and when that didn't work they smashed a glass door on the side of the building."

Surveillance cameras captured the burglar rummaging through the cash register and drawers behind the bar.

"We are still gathering information on what exactly was taken. We know the damage estimates on the doors are at about $1,500," Lukas said.

Investigators hope someone will recognize the thief or remember suspicious activity in the area at the time of the break-in. "Someone may have noticed a car parked in the area or driving away from the scene or someone may have talked about it afterward," the sheriff said.

If you have any information on this crime call the toll-free Portage County Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-888-346-6600. You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.