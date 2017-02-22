Woman's warning about finding flannel shirt on car windshield goes viral

Ashley Hardacre from Davison, Michigan was about to head home after working her shift at a Flint-area mall. As she approached her car, she noticed something strange was sitting on her windshield.

"I got to my car and locked the doors behind me immediately as I always do and noticed that there was a blue flannel shirt on my windshield," Ashley wrote on her Facebook page.

Assuming it was just a strange occurrence, she tried using her windshield wipers to remove the shirt, but it wouldn't come off. The shirt had been intentionally wrapped around her wiper blade.

She then became uneasy when she noticed one of the two cars parked near her was running. That's when she remembered she had read about this type of incident before.

"I had seen posts lately about people finding things under their windshield wipers in the Burton/Flint area as an attempt to get girls out of their cars and distracted," she writes. "Luckily I knew better than to remove the shirt with cars around me so I drove over to a place where I was safe and quickly rolled down my window and got the shirt off."

After seeing her Facebook post, Flint Township Police Detective Sergeant Brad Wangler told CBS News, he reached out to Ashley and the department is now investigating, though Wangler believes it to be an isolated incident.

“Nothing like this has ever happened before,” Wangler said. “There have been no other incidences like this."

Still, Ashley's post is serving as a warning to others in the area and has gone viral, being shared over 100,000 times since it was posted on February 16.

Ashley has since told mall security about what happened, and just to be safe, has asked to be escorted to her car when she leaves work after dark.