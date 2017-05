MERRILL (WAOW)-- Dee is our Lincoln County Petsaver for Wednesday.

Shelter volunteers say this black kitten has spent half of her life (8 months) living in the shelter.

Those who care for her in the shelter says she is sweet and loves to be around other kitties.

Her adoption fee is $20 which includes her spay and vaccinations.

If you are interested in Dee contact the Lincoln County Humane Society at 715-536-3459 or go to their website at www.furrypets.com