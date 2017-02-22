House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexico border - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

House speaker getting firsthand look at US-Mexico border

MCALLEN, Texas (AP) -- U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is visiting the Rio Grande valley for a firsthand look at the U.S.-Mexico border as the Trump administration steps up immigration enforcement and prepares to ask Congress to pay for a border wall.

It's the first time the Wisconsin Republican has visited the border, and protests have been announced to meet his arrival in McAllen, Texas, on Wednesday.

Ryan is leading a small group of lawmakers on the trip.

In McAllen, Ryan will come face to face with some of the challenges that arise in building a wall along the entire 2,000-mile border.

The border includes much remote and inhospitable terrain as well as the Rio Grande.
 

