Some pipeline protesters ready to get arrested

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -- About 150 protesters are marching arm-in-arm out of the Dakota Access pipeline protest camp while singing and playing drums. Several carried signs and one carried an American flag hung upside down.

They leave behind the smoldering remains of structures that were burned as part of a ceremony.

Authorities say one person was burned in the fires, but the extent of her injuries weren't known.

Most of the 200 to 300 protesters who remained at the encampment walked out about an hour ahead of a deadline set by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the camp to close ahead of a spring flooding threat.

About 20 people say they aren't leaving the camp and are willing to get arrested.