IRS: Scammers looking to steal your money this tax season

WAUSAU (WAOW) - With tax season here, Internal Revenue Service agents are alerting taxpayers to scammers looking to steal your money.

Tax-related identity theft costs the IRS big bucks and leads to frustration for victims, says Special Agent Bret Kressin.

"It's been tens of billions of dollars a year for the past few years that identity theft has cost the agency, and for the person who is targeted it can take at least four to six months to get that straightened out," he said.

Kressin reminds taxpayers to keep Social Security numbers and other personal information private.

"You need to be wary when it comes to 'phishing scam,' that is when a fake website is set up or fake emails are sent to collect personal information," Kressin said. "We also see phone scams continue with criminals calling people and saying they are IRS officials and demanding money to pay for a bogus tax bill."

Kressin says the IRS will never call you on the phone and ask for personal information like your Social Security number or credit and debit card numbers.

In general, the agency mails bills to taxpayers.

The IRS is also warning tax pros about new scams to hack into their software accounts.

You can find more information at www.IRS.gov