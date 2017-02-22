Warmth claims another victim - Sylvan Hill Tubing Hill - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Warmth claims another victim - Sylvan Hill Tubing Hill

Posted:
By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
WAUSAU (WAOW) - Days of spring-like warmth claimed another victim Wednesday - the Sylvan Hill Tubing Hill.

It is closed for the season, losing most of its snow base to the point of being unsafe, said Robert Stephens, operations manager for the Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

Within days, a white landscape turned to brown in the Wausau area after temperatures repeatedly reached into the 50s.

