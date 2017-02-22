Auburndale students learn to tap maple trees

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WAOW) - Central Wisconsin students got a hands-on lesson Wednesday about a Wisconsin tradition - maple tree tapping.

Auburndale Elementary fourth-graders learned the skill from some high school students, including installing the taps and understanding how much hard work it takes to make the syrup.

"People might think their food comes from a grocery store and to me, that's not right because I mean we live in a rural community. We should know where our food comes from," sophomore Jenna Snortheim said.

All the sap collected throughout the year will be processed and used at the school's yearly pancake feed.

It's the second year high school students have showed the younger students how to tap maple trees.