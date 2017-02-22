Several WIAA tournament games rescheduled due to Friday's weather threat

With significant weather set to impact the central Wisconsin area on Friday, several WIAA tournament games previously scheduled for Friday, February 24 have been moved to Thursday, February 23.

Girls basketball semifinals between D.C. Everest and Wausau West, Marshfield and Chippewa Falls, Wittenberg-Birnamwood and Auburndale, Columbus Catholic and Newman Catholic - among others - have been rescheduled to Thursday with all games set to tip off at 7 p.m.

Most notably, the girls hockey sectional final between the Central Wisconsin Storm and Fox Valley Stars - originally scheduled for Friday - has been moved to Thursday at 7 p.m. The game will be played at the Greenheck Fieldhouse adjacent to D.C. Everest high school.

The WIAA is updating its website with all scheduling changes.