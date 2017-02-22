UPDATE: River water levels back to normal in Wood County

The Yellow River in Wood County is back within its banks, according to emergency management officials.

It has now subsided, following flooding earlier this week that damaged multiple homes along the riverbank in Pittsville.

High waters also caused flooding on County Highway GG, but the road is now open.

Emergency management crews are no longer on scene, but they are on hand to help homeowners if they need it.

-----------

Emergency Management crews were hard at work in Pittsville Wednesday, following heavy flooding Tuesday.

Several homes along the Yellow River needed water to be pumped out of the basement.

Officials who have worked in the area for years said the damage was some of the heaviest they've seen.

"Top damage that it's been in my 35 years here," said Wood County Emergency Management Director Steve Kreuser.

"It's up there with some of the worst ones we've ever seen," added Pittsville Fire Chief Jerry Minor. "Is it in the top five? Probably."

Kreuser and Minor hope they can help get the homeowners back on their feet.

"We'll assist the homeowners, if they need cleanup or whatever," said Kreuser. "Through American Red Cross, we do have cleanup kits we can provide for the homeowners.

"The next biggest thing is trying to help these people recover what we can," said Minor. "There's a lot of work to be done here."

There was also flooding trouble to the east of town on County Highway GG. Crews closed the road because the creek running next to it overflowed.

It should be open by Thursday or Friday.

Though the region is getting snow over the weekend, Minor said it would take consecutive days of heavy precipitation for the flooding to pick back up again.