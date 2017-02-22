Charges filed in one of Shawano County's largest drug busts

A man at the center of one of the largest drug busts in Shawano County history now faces charges.

Prosecutors say 52-year-old Daniel Hofman of Bonduel transported marijuana and hash oil from California over a three year period.

Hofman is one of eight people suspected in the drug ring that covers several states across the midwest. One of the men is from Stevens Point.

Hofman is charged with four felonies and three misdemeanors.

Hofman is due in court March 23.