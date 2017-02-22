Charges filed in one of Shawano County's largest drug busts - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Charges filed in one of Shawano County's largest drug busts

Posted:
By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SHAWANO COUNTY (WAOW) -

A man at the center of one of the largest drug busts in Shawano County history now faces charges. 

Prosecutors say 52-year-old Daniel Hofman of Bonduel transported marijuana and hash oil from California over a three year period. 

Hofman is one of eight people suspected in the drug ring that covers several states across the midwest. One of the men is from Stevens Point. 

Hofman is charged with four felonies and three misdemeanors. 

Hofman is due in court March 23.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.