Antigo school consolidation feedback leaves questions and difficult answers

The Unified School District of Antigo held a final listening session on Wednesday night for parents to voice their thoughts and concerns about a possible school consolidation plan.

Dozens attended the final listening session at Pleasant View Elementary School.

The district is looking to meet financial demands and to do so, is considering consolidating classrooms. The proposal suggests 8th-12th graders would attend Antigo High School, 4th-7th graders would go to Antigo Middle School and kindergartners-3rd graders would attend East, West and North Elementary schools. The proposal would most likely close the rural elementary schools.

Parents of rural school students said they want rural schools to stay open if possible. They raised concerns about lengthy bus rides for their children if all rural schools were closed. One possible solution talked about was closing one of the three rural schools and closing one of the intercity schools.



Board members said it's been beneficial to hear from parents.

"I think what we've accomplished in this series of four meetings that we've had is gotten some really good feedback from the community," said Antigo School Board President Mike Boldig. "That was the intent of having these."



Antigo schools have faced a steady decline in enrollment since the 1970's. In the 1974-75 school year, the district had 4,200 students; there are currently around 2,400 students.

The school board hopes to host similar sessions at intercity elementary schools in the near future.