Parents speak out after drug bust near Marshfield school

Parents are speaking out after a drug bust near a Marshfield school Tuesday that included LSD, marijuana and ecstasy.

"It's a constant concern and fear," said parent and child psychiatrist Jenna Saul. "It's going to be very challenging to feel your child can get through school unscathed or unaffected by substances."

Police arrested 17-year-old Tyler Droste for selling and intent to sell LSD, marijuana and ecstasy near a school.

"Obviously our interest is piqued and we get extra protective when it's so close to where kids congregate," said Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza.

The teen lives just blocks from the Marshfield High School and an elementary school causing parents concern.

"I worry about it as a parent of my own children and I worry about it as a provider taking care of other people's children," said Saul.

Saul said she's watched the drug problem grow and doesn't think criminalizing it is the answer.

"I think as much as we're trying to approach it as a crime we're missing the boat and terms of investing in treatment and helping people," said Saul.

Police recommended several charges for Droste including maintaining a drug house. He'll appear in court in March.