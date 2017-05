Golfers in the Wausau area hit the course early this year. Rib Mountain golf course opened eight holes on Wednesday.



Dozens took the opportunity to dust off their clubs and work on their swing.



Employees and golfers said that while the course is wet and snowy in spots the greens are in good condition for February. It's one of the earliest openings in the course's history.

"Ran into somebody that I used to work with, so they're out here enjoying it too," said Wausau resident John Woller. "You can't beat golf in February, it's just amazing. The earliest I think I've ever golfed before was in March, so this is fantastic to get out in February."

Employees said the course will open Thursday before closing for the projected Friday snow storm.