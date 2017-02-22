Athletes of the Week: Erin and Eden Gruber, Central Wisconsin Storm

Scientific research has show that more than any other persons in one's life, siblings are the greatest influence in shaping who we become.

As a couple of standout hockey players, Erin and Eden Gruber of the Central Wisconsin Storm are proof of that evolutionary theory.

"The chemistry we have together is unlike any other because we get to be sisters out there on the ice and teammates too," Eden, a freshman forward, told Newsline 9.

After nearly five years apart, the two skaters are finally back on the ice together, just on opposite ends.

Erin is the older sibling, a junior and a steady defender for the Storm. Eden is the freshman phenom, a talented forward making her mark even in her rookie season. But the difference has only served to make them better.

"She gives me a lot of tips and advice on what I should do as an offensive player," Eden said. "And I give the same kind of tips back to her. There's competition, but it's friendly."

Eden is quickly becoming one of the Storm's best scorers, netting 12 goals in her freshman year. That includes two in the Storm's most recent win, an 8-0 over Northland Pines on Tuesday.

"I'm definitely cheering for her all the time when she's in the offensive zone or if I need help," Erin said. "I'm yelling at her to come help me in the defensive zone."

And they aren't the only ones happy they're on the ice together. Their coach is a fan, too.

"It's a chance for them to get together and hopefully it's made them better," Pete Susens said. "I don't know what it's like at the dinner table, but they bring a good presence on the ice."

The Storm take on Fox Cities in a sectional final showdown on Thursday night at 7 p.m. at the Greenheck Fieldhouse. The winner will advance to state.