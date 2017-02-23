'Fed up' father shoots son over drug use, warrant says

A father "fed up" with seeing his son injecting something in his arm unlocked a safe, pulled out a gun and shot his son last week, a court document says.

According to a search warrant detailing the Feb. 15 incident inside the home on 122nd Street, the 27-year-old son lives with his parents and ate dinner in his own room. When the father finished eating, he walked by and saw his son "shooting up" with what he believed was heroin.

WISN 12 News is not naming the father, 61, because he hasn't officially been charged with a crime.

The son denied that he was using heroin but rather another opiate, Suboxone.

The father told a responding officer that he "got pissed" and removed a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun from a locked safe and shot his son in the arm. He said he was aiming for some holes that were already in a wall and didn't intend to hit his son.

"I caught him shooting up, and I lost it. I've been dealing with this for a while, and I just had enough, and I did something stupid," the father told the 911 dispatcher.

After the shooting, the son called his mother and told her he was "bleeding out," the warrant said. The father called 911 and told the operator that he'd shot his son.

The dad went across the street to get help from his firefighter neighbor who applied a tourniquet that police said likely saved his life. The search warrant indicates police found numerous drugs in the son’s room, including marijuana, heroin, and mushrooms.

The son also admitted later that he was in fact shooting up "five dollars worth of heroin" when his dad confronted him and not the Suboxone he claimed.

The dad was arrested and bailed out and the District Attorney is still reviewing charges which could include Recklessly Endangering Safety.

"I know I just ruined the rest of my life, all because I let this kid just push me to the point where enough was enough," the father said to the 911 dispatcher.

The search warrant seeks entry to the home in order to collect DNA evidence from blood on the floor and items of drug paraphernalia that the detective said was in plain sight during his response.