PHOTOS: Crews struggle to fight Portage Co. fire

Portage County fire crews spent the morning battling a house fire in the Town of Sharon.

Fire Officials with the Rosholt Fire District say the call came in just before 3 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene, flames and heavy smoke was coming from the Route 66 home.

Officials say the one person who was home at the time of the fire made it out before crews arrived and was taken to the hospital.

According to authorities, the muddy conditions gave crews less access to the house. The age of the home also complicated the effort.

"The structure went one way, then the other way. We had to get up in the attics. The rooms were closed off upstairs. One room we couldn't get into at all because the walls burnt out, and the floor was burnt out," said Ron Vliska a deputy chief with the Rosholt Fire District.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.