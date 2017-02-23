Pizza deliveryman's stolen car involved in police chase

A person who stole a pizza deliveryman's car ended up leading the Wauwatosa police officers on a chase.

Exclusive dash camera footage obtained by our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV shows the driver behind the wheel of the delivery man’s car weaving in and out of traffic Feb. 5.

Just minutes before the chase the deliveryman was dropping off an order in the 7800 block of West Clarke Street.

"[He] left his vehicle to go deliver a pizza to the homeowners and in that short period of time he left his car running. An unknown occupant jumped into the vehicle and fled," Wauwatosa police Lt. Brian Zalewski said.

According to witnesses, a second car was spotted that evening.

"Likely what happened is there was another vehicle dropped somebody off. As soon as this person leaves their car unattended and running, [another person] jumped into it and they fled," Zalewski said.

Police followed the stolen car for a short time but stopped their pursuit because it was too dangerous.

The next day, sheriff's deputies spotted the car in Milwaukee. The driver abandoned it in the middle of traffic on Capitol Drive near Interstate 43.

"People should be aware it literally only takes seconds to have something like this occur, to have your car stolen," Zalewski said. "So, we really encourage people don't leave your cars unattended while they're running. Don't leave them unlocked."

So far, no arrests have been made.