UPDATE: 50K Powerball winner claims prize in Vilas County

UPDATE: The Vilas County man who matched four numbers plus the Powerball number in the Saturday, February 18 Powerball has claimed his prize.

Robert Lienke of Eagle River was a lucky winner of a $50,000 prize.

Lienke purchased his ticket at Nobbes North at 2901 Highway 70 East in Eagle River.

The winning numbers from the Saturday, February 18 Powerball drawing were 3, 7, 9, 31 and 33 with a Powerball of 20. The Power Play number was 3.

The next Powerball drawing will be, Wednesday, March 1. The estimated jackpot is $53 million ($32.4 million cash).

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

One Wisconsin Lottery player is holding a winning $50,000 ticket from Saturday's drawing.

The ticket was purchased Nobbes North on Highway 70 in Eagle River, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.

A second Wisconsin player has a $50,000 ticket that was purchased in Vernon County, the lottery said.

Both players matched four out of the five numbers plus the Powerball. The winning numbers were 3, 7, 9, 31 and 33 with a Powerball of 20.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.