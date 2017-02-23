WIAA moves up some girls regional BB games due to snow coming - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

WIAA moves up some girls regional BB games due to snow coming

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
PLOVER (WAOW) - With a winter storm expected to hit central Wisconsin late Thursday night, the WIAA has rescheduled some girls regional basketball games.

These area games originally scheduled for Friday will now be played Thursday (all games start at 7 p.m.):

DIVISION ONE

D.C. Everest and Wausau West @ DCE 

Marshfield and Chippewa Falls @ Chippewa Falls

DIVISION TWO

Rhinelander and Hortonville @ Hortonville

New London and Shawano @ New London

DIVISION FOUR

Wittenberg Birnamwood and Auburndale @ Wittenberg Birnamwood

DIVISION FIVE

Rib Lake and McDonnell Central @ McDonell Central

Newman Catholic and Columbus Catholic @ Newman Catholic

Rosholt and Loyal @ Loyal

Flambeau and Clear Lake @ Flambeau

All games start at 7 p.m.

