WIAA moves up some girls regional BB games due to snow coming

PLOVER (WAOW) - With a winter storm expected to hit central Wisconsin late Thursday night, the WIAA has rescheduled some girls regional basketball games.
These area games originally scheduled for Friday will now be played Thursday (all games start at 7 p.m.):
DIVISION ONE
D.C. Everest and Wausau West @ DCE
Marshfield and Chippewa Falls @ Chippewa Falls
DIVISION TWO
Rhinelander and Hortonville @ Hortonville
New London and Shawano @ New London
DIVISION FOUR
Wittenberg Birnamwood and Auburndale @ Wittenberg Birnamwood
DIVISION FIVE
Rib Lake and McDonnell Central @ McDonell Central
Newman Catholic and Columbus Catholic @ Newman Catholic
Rosholt and Loyal @ Loyal
Flambeau and Clear Lake @ Flambeau
