Dozens of citizens demand action at town hall meeting in Wausau

A citizen action group in western Wisconsin hosted a town hall meeting in Wausau Thursday night. More than 100 residents packed the Labor Temple in Wausau to demand action by Congressman Sean Duffy and Senator Ron Johnson.

The group, Citizen Action Wisconsin, invited Senator Johnson and Congressman Duffy to attend the listening session, however neither attended.

Organizers said they don't think those legislators have held enough town hall meetings to hear directly from constituents.

"He doesn't seem accessible to people who don't agree with him and that's not okay with me," said Citizen Action Wisconsin Organizer Joel Lewis. "It makes me feel unrepresented."

Representative Duffy held a town hall meeting on February 17 in Minocqua, however organizers for the meeting said they don't think there was enough notice.

"When there have been meetings they've been very last minute," said Lewis.

Duffy's chief of staff released a statement to Newsline 9, saying in part:

"You would be hard-pressed to find a member of Congress who is more accessible or has has held more in-person town halls per year than Congressman Sean Duffy - a stark contrast from his predecessor. He made the promise to his constituents when he was elected in 2010 that he would hold an in-person town hall in every single one of the 26 counties in the 7th congressional district in every single year that he serves, and he is proud to have kept that promise."

We reached out to Senator Johnson, his PR team said they will not be commenting at this time.

The group did not demand a town hall meeting by any democrat legislators including Senator Tammy Baldwin.