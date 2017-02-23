Marathon Co. students evacuated from middle school for gas leak

Students were evacuated from DC Everest Middle School Thursday afternoon after natural gas was smelled in the school kitchen, according to a DC Everest Area School District official.

Kristine Gilmore, superintendent, said middle school students and staff were taken to Mountain Bay Elementary around 12:30 p.m. as a precaution, while Wisconsin Public Service responded to the area.

WPS was able to locate a small gas leak in the water heater.

WPS, South Area Fire and Emergency Response and Everest Metro Police Department responded to the school. Authorities gave the all clear just before 2 p.m.

Gilmore said at 2 p.m. students were being escorted back to the middle school. She said the evacuation went smoothly and she was thankful for the nice weather.

Students were expected to be released at their normal time.

DC Everest students already had Friday scheduled off for a "teacher inservice day."