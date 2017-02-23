Snowstorm takes aim at Central Wisconsin

A strong area of low pressure will be tracking into the region tonight, bringing primarily snow across the entire area through early Saturday morning. There has been a slight southerly shift of the low pressure system in most recent major model runs, and they are currently in agreement that the center of this low will be in North Central Illinois around noon tomorrow and then track into southern Lower Michigan by Friday evening.

The National Weather Service has upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for Taylor, Clark, Jackson, Marathon, Wood, Portage, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Iron, Ashland, Forest, and Florence counties that goes into effect at midnight tonight, continuing through 6 a.m. Saturday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the same time period for Juneau, Adams, Waushara, Waupaca, Menominee, and Shawano counties.

That being said, our snow forecast we have been predicting since Monday night hasn't changed too much. Expect a widespread area of 6-10" of accumulation, with localized amounts possibly pushing a foot in the area from Neillsville up to Medford, over to Tomahawk, and Antigo, and then south to include Wausau and Marshfield. Lesser amounts in the 2-6" range would be possible in the far southeast, including Waushara county, southern Waupaca county and areas surrounding the Fox Valley. This is the area where the most uncertainty lies as there may be a period from around 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday where some sleet or freezing rain may mix in with the snow, which would keep the snow totals on the lower end. During this time period, there is a chance for some freezing drizzle to mix in with the snow in Central Wisconsin and could accumulate up to a glaze.

This is going to be a heavy, wet snow over a long duration with two stronger waves of precipitation. The first wave will move through overnight tonight with 3-4" of snow possible by the morning commute. Lighter precipitation will be seen during the same period where some sleet or freezing rain may mix in near the Fox Valley before a second wave of heavier snow moves in during the afternoon and continues through the evening. In addition to the high snow totals, winds will be strong and sustained around 15-25 mph with gusts between 30-40 mph through much of the day. This will allow for blowing, drifting, and reduced visibilities for the morning and evening commutes. Snow covered roads are also likely for the morning commute with hazardous travel expected. With heavy, wet snow accumulating on tree branches plus the addition of the strong winds, some branches may fall and could lead to power outages as well.

There is still time for the track of this storm to shift, which would mean a corresponding shift in snow totals. It is imperative to keep up with the forecast tonight and tomorrow as traveling will be hazardous throughout the day on Friday.