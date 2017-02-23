State appeals court rules in Clark County feud involving sheriff

NEILLSVILLE (WAOW) - A state appeals court Thursday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by the Clark County sheriff in a budget feud with the county board over the purchase of some vehicles.

Sheriff Gregory Herrick claimed the county supervisors interfered with his ability to carry out his duties as sheriff under the Wisconsin Constitution.

According to the 20-page decision, the sheriff wanted to spend $187,000 in the 2015 county budget to buy six new vehicles, and some on the county board balked when he bought a Dodge Ram 1500 pickup without the law enforcement committee's approval.

The committee also took action to block the sale of two vehicles, costing the sheriff "several thousand dollars," that was to be used to buy the pickup, court records said.

The sheriff then filed the civil lawsuit, seeking to stop the board from interfering with his office, arguing the board could not "dictate" how he spends money allocated in a board-approved budget.

Some four months later, the county board approved the pickup and allowed the two vehicles to be sold "at the discretion of the Law Enforcement Committee," court records said.

In November 2015, a Clark County judge refused to grant Herrick's request for an injunction to block the board from "interfering with any expenditures for equipment or services for the sheriff's office from an approved budget," court records said.

The three-judge 4th District Court of Appeals upheld that ruling.

In a statement, Herrick said Thursday he would not be "intimidated" by any county board "oversight" committee because his office is not a county department.

"There is a clear and critical distnction between a constitutionally elected official and a county department head and I will maintain that distinction," the sheriff said.

If the county board thinks he has overstepped his authority, it will need a court injunction to stop him, he said.