WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marathon County Highway Department is ready for the upcoming snow storm.

When it starts, supervisors said they will inspect roads and decide when to put their 36 trucks in action.

With the recent heat wave, department leaders said their drivers will need to be extra cautious.

"There are various things to watch out for, like loose shoulders and loose granite that had previously been frozen down," said Marathon County Highway Department Operations Supervisor Russ Graveen. "So there are things to watch out for that are little bit different when there is snow on the ground."

He also said they aren't making any extra accommodations as of yet, but if the snow continues into the weekend, they have extra crews on standby.