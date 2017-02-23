Trump nixing transgender bathroom directive does not impact Waus - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Trump nixing transgender bathroom directive does not impact Wausau schools

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Trump Administration has done away with an Obama-era directive allowing transgender students at public schools to use the bathroom of the gender they identify with.  School leaders say the move has no direct impact on the Wausau School District.

"The letter doesn't really change the law," said School Board President Lance Trollop. "The first guidance letter that we received wasn't law either, it was that Department of Education's interpretation of what Title XI means."

The results of upcoming 7th District and Supreme Court cases are what will have an effect on the school board's decision.

"At some point, we're going to get a court to tell us what Title IX means," said Trollop.

Oral arguments on that Supreme Court case are set to take place in March.

For the time being, regulations regarding transgender students in Wausau will remain as they are.

"A transgender student could have access to a bathroom that's consistent with their current identity," said Trollop. "Assuming that they consistently express that gender identity."

