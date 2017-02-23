UPDATE: Missing Adams Co. woman found

UPDATE: The Adams County Sheriff's office said Thursday night a missing woman has been found and is safe.

Authorities originally put out an alert asking for help in locating Samantha Castillo at about 9 p.m. By 9:45 p.m. the search was called off.

***********

ADAMS CO. (WAOW) - The Adams County Sheriff's office needs help in locating a missing person.

Samantha Castillo was last seen leaving her home in the Township of Quincy on February 13th.

Authorities said Castillo left her house around 1 p.m. in her car, a red 1999 Hyundai Accent hatchback with the license 327-ZBZ.

Castillo has ties to Wisconsin Dells and Chicago.

The Sheriff's office said she is not wanted, and is not a danger to the public or herself.

If you have any information you're asked to contact the Adams County Sheriff's office at 608-339-3304 or 1-877-885-9977.