Thursday Sports Report - Girls Basketball Regional Semifinals

Due to the lurking snow storm across Wisconsin, many girls basketball WIAA Regional Semifinals were rescheduled to Thursday evening. These are the final scores:

Girls Basketball - Regional Semifinals

   Chippewa Falls 67, Marshfield 65
   D.C. Everest 78, Wausau West 64
   Wittenberg-Birnamwood 61, Auburndale 23
   Loyal 63, Rosholt 21
   Newman Catholic 49, Columbus Catholic 38

Boys Basketball:

   Adams-Friendship 72, Nekoosa 42
   Almond-Bancroft 62, Marion 22
   Gresham Community 79, Tigerton 35
   Iola-Scandinavia 65, Manawa 58
   Medford Area 95, Northland Pines 57
   Mosinee 60, Tomahawk 55
   Pacelli 72, Weyauwega-Fremont 63
   Pittsville 62, Abbotsford 34
   Rhinelander 43, Lakeland 42
   Rib Lake 73, Newman Catholic 53
   Rosholt 48, Wild Rose 46, OT
   Shiocton 56, Amherst 54, OT
   Stevens Point 69, Wausau West 55
   Stratford 60, Chequamegon 35
   Thorp 45, Spencer 35
   Tri-County 70, Bowler 47
   Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 54, Wausau East 52
   Wittenberg-Birnamwood 70, Bonduel 62

Girls Hockey - Sectional Finals

    CW Storm 7, Fox Cities Stars 1

