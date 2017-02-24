Thursday Sports Report - Girls Basketball Regional Semifinals

Due to the lurking snow storm across Wisconsin, many girls basketball WIAA Regional Semifinals were rescheduled to Thursday evening. These are the final scores:
Girls Basketball - Regional Semifinals
Chippewa Falls 67, Marshfield 65
D.C. Everest 78, Wausau West 64
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 61, Auburndale 23
Loyal 63, Rosholt 21
Newman Catholic 49, Columbus Catholic 38
Boys Basketball:
Adams-Friendship 72, Nekoosa 42
Almond-Bancroft 62, Marion 22
Gresham Community 79, Tigerton 35
Iola-Scandinavia 65, Manawa 58
Medford Area 95, Northland Pines 57
Mosinee 60, Tomahawk 55
Pacelli 72, Weyauwega-Fremont 63
Pittsville 62, Abbotsford 34
Rhinelander 43, Lakeland 42
Rib Lake 73, Newman Catholic 53
Rosholt 48, Wild Rose 46, OT
Shiocton 56, Amherst 54, OT
Stevens Point 69, Wausau West 55
Stratford 60, Chequamegon 35
Thorp 45, Spencer 35
Tri-County 70, Bowler 47
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 54, Wausau East 52
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 70, Bonduel 62
Girls Hockey - Sectional Finals
CW Storm 7, Fox Cities Stars 1