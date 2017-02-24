Fresh snow possible for American Birkebeiner - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Fresh snow possible for American Birkebeiner

Posted:

CABLE, Wis. (AP) -- A winter storm tracking toward Wisconsin could breathe some life into this year's American Birkebeiner.
   
The National Weather Service is predicting a winter storm with significant snowfall will move into the region between late Thursday and early Saturday.
   
Organizers of the 44th cross-country ski race from Cable to Hayward on Saturday have already made changes to the race route this year because of warm weather. The Birkie course normally crosses Lake Hayward to get to downtown Hayward, but that's no longer an option.
   
The American Birkebeiner is North America's largest cross-country ski race. Last year's event attracted more than 13,000 skiers from 46 states and 22 countries.

