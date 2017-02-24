Caitlyn Jenner calls Trump transgender decision 'a disaster' - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Caitlyn Jenner calls Trump transgender decision 'a disaster'

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Caitlyn Jenner is taking President Donald Trump to task for his administration's reversal of a directive on transgender access to public school bathrooms.

Jenner addresses Trump in a video posted Thursday night on Twitter. She says, "From one Republican to another, this is a disaster."

The Trump White House has ended a directive issued during Barack Obama's presidency that told public schools to let transgender students use bathrooms and locker rooms of their chosen gender.

Jenner is particularly critical of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, saying, "Apparently even becoming attorney general isn't enough to cure some people of their insecurities."

Addressing Trump, the former Olympic champion says: "You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community. Call me."

Jenner came out as a transgender woman in 2015.

