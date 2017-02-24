Would-be robbers to victim: 'Sorry ma'am. God bless you.'

Two people wanted for an attempted armed robbery on Milwaukee's south side apologize to their victim when she tells them she doesn't have anything.

Police said the pair approached the woman after she parked her car around 4 a.m. Sunday.

"You got some money, old lady?" one is heard on surveillance video asking.

"No, get (inaudible) surgery. I don't have any money," she replied.

"Sorry ma'am," one of the males said. "God bless you."

"Sorry," the second male said.

The video appears to show one of the males with a gun. Police said they're looking for the males.

The victim, who WISN 12 News will identify only as Kristy, said that what the video doesn't show is that the males told her they weren't going to kill her.

"They couldn't have been more polite, but when somebody is sticking a gun in your face, I tend to not believe them," she said.