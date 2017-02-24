SPECIAL REPORT: After the Pack

Life after football is hard to find, but George Koonce literally wrote the book on it.

The former Packers linebacker, now an administrator at Marian University in Fond du Lac, admits that his transition from NFL star to Everyday Joe was a challenging one.

Koonce is one of only two former Packers players to receive a Ph.D. He recently put that education to work, publishing a book called "Is There Life After Football? Surviving the NFL." Koonce said he interviewed more than one thousand former NFL players for the book, which details the trials and tribulations that NFL players can experience when they leave the game behind and try to settle into every day life after years of living their NFL dreams.

"A lot of players say that they really struggle with the depression aspect," Koonce said. "A part of them died when they left the sport. I was no different than my peers and my former teammates. I struggled big-time with depression."

Koonce's final season was with the Seattle Seahawks in 2000. In an exclusive one-on-one interview with Newsline 9, Koonce said he struggled to find his pace in life in the immediate years following his retirement.

In 2002, he got the wake up call he needed. Driving home from a beach, Koonce flipped his truck. He had been traveling around a curve at around 75 miles per hour, "just to see what would happen."

Koonce walked away from the crash, but said he was in a dark place at that time. "Drinking too much," he said.

"I'm so lucky that I'm in one piece," Koonce said. "I made it out of that car wreck and I was able to get my life together."

After that, the former NFL star decided to head back to the classroom. He received his masters from East Carolina, where he had played his college football, before eventually completing a Ph.D. at Marquette in 2012.

From there, his book was born. The average NFL career is only 3.5 years, and one of Koonce's goals is to make sure other NFL players have a smoother transition to life after the game than he did.

In our special report on Monday, February 27, sports director Brandon Kinnard shares Koonce's story of struggles and success, and discovers how he has aided thousands of other players to find their place in the world after their football career is over.

