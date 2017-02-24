VIDEO: Snowy commutes across central Wisconsin

Snow across central Wisconsin closed schools and made for a slow commute Friday morning.

Snow starting around 12:00 a.m. Friday accumulated about three to four inches by the time people were leaving for work.

Newsline 9's Samantha Kuffel was out and about in the snow and said this snow is the kind that is heavy, wet and pulls your car around when trying to drive over large amounts.

With the added wind factor, snow drifts are piling up throughout the area and along the highways.

Kuffel predicts more moderate to heavy snow on the way and visibility will be reduced. A second wave of snow is expected to make its way through the area later Friday afternoon into evening.

Stay with Newsline 9 and the StormTrack9 weather team for updates!