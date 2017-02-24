Lightning suspected in several early-morning house fires

Authorities suspect that lightning may have sparked several house fires in southeast Wisconsin early Friday morning.

The first was reported at about 2 a.m. on the 1700 block of Rockridge Way in Waukesha. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find people already outside and a small fire at the front of the home, on the second floor above the porch, a department spokesman said.

The official said it looked like there were three strike points to the home, but only one resulted in fire.

There were no injuries, but a preliminary estimate put the damage in the $5,000 to $7,000 range.

A home near 62nd Street and Garfield Avenue in Wauwatosa was left with significant smoke and water damage after a fire that was reported about 2:30 a.m.

Lightning is also suspected.

Another fire was reported near 92nd Street & Wildflower Court in Franklin. Neighbors there said lightning was to blame.

Another fire was reported in Menomonee Falls, though officials have not yet provided any information about a cause.

Storms with thunder and lightning were passing through the region at the time of the fires.